Here's Why General Capital (NZSE:GEN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in General Capital (NZSE:GEN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is General Capital Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years General Capital's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. General Capital's EPS shot up from NZ$0.0078 to NZ$0.011; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 37%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that General Capital's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of General Capital shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 61% to 66% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since General Capital is no giant, with a market capitalisation of NZ$17m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are General Capital Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that General Capital insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 41% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, General Capital is a very small company, with a market cap of only NZ$17m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have NZ$6.9m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to General Capital, with market caps under NZ$329m is around NZ$457k.

General Capital's CEO took home a total compensation package worth NZ$273k in the year leading up to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does General Capital Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that General Capital has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to investing but it definitely makes General Capital look rather interesting indeed. Even so, be aware that General Capital is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Although General Capital certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

