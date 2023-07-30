Here's Why Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Genesis Land Development's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Genesis Land Development has grown EPS by 23% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Genesis Land Development achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 81% to CA$188m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Genesis Land Development isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$120m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Genesis Land Development Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Genesis Land Development insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold CA$24m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 20% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Genesis Land Development Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Genesis Land Development's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Genesis Land Development that you need to take into consideration.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

