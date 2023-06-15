Here's Why Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Genetec Technology Berhad (KLSE:GENETEC). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Genetec Technology Berhad's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Genetec Technology Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Genetec Technology Berhad boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from RM0.083 to RM0.098, in the last year. That's a 18% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Genetec Technology Berhad achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 38% to RM307m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Genetec Technology Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Genetec Technology Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at RM525m. That equates to 28% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between RM924m and RM3.7b, like Genetec Technology Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM1.2m.

Genetec Technology Berhad offered total compensation worth RM952k to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Genetec Technology Berhad To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Genetec Technology Berhad is a growing business, which is encouraging. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Genetec Technology Berhad, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. Even so, be aware that Genetec Technology Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

