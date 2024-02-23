Here's Why Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

View our latest analysis for Goosehead Insurance

How Fast Is Goosehead Insurance Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Commendations have to be given in seeing that Goosehead Insurance grew its EPS from US$0.027 to US$0.57, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Goosehead Insurance shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 4.2% to 13% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Goosehead Insurance's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Goosehead Insurance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The first bit of good news is that no Goosehead Insurance insiders reported share sales in the last twelve months. Even better, though, is that the President, Mark Miller, bought a whopping US$318k worth of shares, paying about US$63.55 per share, on average. Big buys like that may signal an opportunity; actions speak louder than words.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Goosehead Insurance bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$121m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Goosehead Insurance To Your Watchlist?

Goosehead Insurance's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Goosehead Insurance deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Goosehead Insurance that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Goosehead Insurance, you'll probably love this curated collection of companies in the US that have witnessed growth alongside insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.