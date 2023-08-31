Here's Why Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Grand Banks Yachts (SGX:G50). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Grand Banks Yachts Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Grand Banks Yachts' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Grand Banks Yachts' EPS grew from S$0.022 to S$0.055, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 152% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Grand Banks Yachts shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.6% to 13%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Grand Banks Yachts isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$58m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Grand Banks Yachts Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Grand Banks Yachts insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. In fact, they own 39% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at S$23m at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Grand Banks Yachts To Your Watchlist?

Grand Banks Yachts' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Grand Banks Yachts very closely. Even so, be aware that Grand Banks Yachts is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

