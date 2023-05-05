Here's Why Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Green Cross Health with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Green Cross Health Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Green Cross Health's EPS has grown 21% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for Green Cross Health remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to NZ$716m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Green Cross Health isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of NZ$188m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Green Cross Health Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Seeing insiders owning a large portion of the shares on issue is often a good sign. Their incentives will be aligned with the investors and there's less of a probability in a sudden sell-off that would impact the share price. So those who are interested in Green Cross Health will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 37% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have NZ$69m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Should You Add Green Cross Health To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Green Cross Health's strong EPS growth. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Green Cross Health (including 1 which is concerning).

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

