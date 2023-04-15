Here's Why Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Hargreaves Services' Improving Profits

Hargreaves Services has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Hargreaves Services' EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.78 to UK£1.29, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 64%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Hargreaves Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 0.6% to 4.6%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Hargreaves Services isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£141m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Hargreaves Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Hargreaves Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have UK£14m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 10% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Hargreaves Services Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Hargreaves Services' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Hargreaves Services that we have uncovered.

Although Hargreaves Services certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

