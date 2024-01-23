Here's Why Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Harte Hanks Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Harte Hanks' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Harte Hanks' EPS skyrocketed from US$2.02 to US$3.19, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 58%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Unfortunately, revenue is down and so are margins. That will not make it easy to grow profits, to say the least.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Harte Hanks Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Harte Hanks will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$462k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Bradley Radoff who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$145k, paying US$7.23 per share.

Should You Add Harte Hanks To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Harte Hanks has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only is that growth rate rather juicy, but the insider buying adds fuel to the fire. In essence, your time will not be wasted checking out Harte Hanks in more detail. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Harte Hanks (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

