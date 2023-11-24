Here's Why HCK Capital Group Berhad (KLSE:HCK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like HCK Capital Group Berhad (KLSE:HCK). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide HCK Capital Group Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is HCK Capital Group Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. Commendations have to be given in seeing that HCK Capital Group Berhad grew its EPS from RM0.00093 to RM0.052, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of HCK Capital Group Berhad shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 8.8% to 18% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since HCK Capital Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM1.1b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are HCK Capital Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to HCK Capital Group Berhad, with market caps between RM469m and RM1.9b, is around RM728k.

The HCK Capital Group Berhad CEO received total compensation of just RM319k in the year to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does HCK Capital Group Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

HCK Capital Group Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This appreciable increase in earnings could be a sign of an upward trajectory for the company. At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for HCK Capital Group Berhad (1 is significant!) that we have uncovered.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

