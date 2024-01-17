Here's Why New Hope (ASX:NHC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like New Hope (ASX:NHC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is New Hope Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

New Hope has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Over the last year, New Hope increased its EPS from AU$1.18 to AU$1.29. That's a fair increase of 8.9%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of New Hope shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 56% to 59% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

ASX:NHC Earnings and Revenue History January 17th 2024

Are New Hope Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's pleasing to note that insiders spent AU$7.0m buying New Hope shares, over the last year, without reporting any share sales whatsoever. Buying like that is a fantastic look for the company and should rouse the market in anticipation for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Non-Executive Chairman Robert Millner who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$1.7m, paying AU$5.62 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that New Hope insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have AU$65m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because New Hope's CEO, Rob Bishop, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to New Hope, with market caps between AU$3.1b and AU$9.8b, is around AU$3.4m.

The New Hope CEO received AU$2.5m in compensation for the year ending July 2023. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is New Hope Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for New Hope is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. These factors alone make the company an interesting prospect for your watchlist, as well as continuing research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with New Hope (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

