Here's Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Afford Some Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Intel's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of July 2023, Intel had US$49.0b of debt, up from US$35.4b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$24.3b, its net debt is less, at about US$24.8b.

How Strong Is Intel's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Intel had liabilities of US$27.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$54.0b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$24.3b as well as receivables valued at US$3.25b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$53.6b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Intel is worth a massive US$146.0b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Intel can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Intel had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 26%, to US$54b. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Intel's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). To be specific the EBIT loss came in at US$2.4b. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. Another cause for caution is that is bled US$17b in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Intel I always like to keep an eye on whether insiders are buying or selling. So click here if you want to find out for yourself.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

