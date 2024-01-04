Here's Why ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ISEC Healthcare (Catalist:40T). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

ISEC Healthcare's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. ISEC Healthcare's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 39%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for ISEC Healthcare remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 19% to S$70m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Catalist:40T Earnings and Revenue History January 4th 2024

Since ISEC Healthcare is no giant, with a market capitalisation of S$267m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are ISEC Healthcare Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that ISEC Healthcare insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at S$53m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 20% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add ISEC Healthcare To Your Watchlist?

ISEC Healthcare's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching ISEC Healthcare very closely. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with ISEC Healthcare.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Singaporean companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

