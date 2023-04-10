Here's Why Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Itafos (CVE:IFOS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Itafos' Improving Profits

Itafos has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Itafos' EPS shot from US$0.27 to US$0.61, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 123%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Itafos shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 27% to 31%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Itafos isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of CA$385m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Itafos Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Itafos shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Stephen Shapiro, the Independent Director of the company, paid US$43k for shares at around US$2.15 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Itafos.

Does Itafos Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Itafos' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If this these factors intrigue you, then an addition of Itafos to your watchlist won't go amiss. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Itafos , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

