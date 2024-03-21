Here's Why James Halstead (LON:JHD) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like James Halstead (LON:JHD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is James Halstead Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. James Halstead managed to grow EPS by 7.2% per year, over three years. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. EBIT margins for James Halstead remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 4.0% to UK£304m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are James Halstead Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. James Halstead followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth UK£159m. That equates to 20% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like James Halstead with market caps between UK£313m and UK£1.3b is about UK£1.1m.

James Halstead's CEO took home a total compensation package of UK£485k in the year prior to June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is James Halstead Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for James Halstead is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for James Halstead, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. If you think James Halstead might suit your style as an investor, you could go straight to its annual report, or you could first check our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation for the company.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

