Investors sell stocks for a variety of reasons, and Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe recently sold quite a few stocks to free up capital to deploy in other opportunities. However, two of the sales caught the eye of Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel. In this clip, Matt asks Tyler why he decided to pull the plug on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Waste Management (NYSE: WM) despite their both being excellent businesses.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 14, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 15, 2023.

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Iron Mountain. Tyler Crowe has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Iron Mountain. The Motley Fool recommends Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Here's Why I Just Sold These 2 Blue-Chip Stocks, Even Though They're Great Businesses was originally published by The Motley Fool