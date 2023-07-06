Here's Why KAL Group (JSE:KAL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like KAL Group (JSE:KAL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is KAL Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years KAL Group grew its EPS by 12% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note KAL Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 70% to R21b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

KAL Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R2.7b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are KAL Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it KAL Group shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out R4.8m to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the CEO, MD & Executive Director, Sean Walsh, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying R2.1m for shares at about R75.50 each.

Is KAL Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for KAL Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but KAL Group has shown the strengths to do just that. The eye-catcher here is the reecnt insider share acquisitions which are undoubtedly enough to entice some investors to keep watch for the future. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for KAL Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

