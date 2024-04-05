Here's Why Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Kirby (NYSE:KEX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Kirby's Improving Profits

In the last three years Kirby's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Kirby's EPS catapulted from US$2.04 to US$3.81, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 87% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Kirby shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 7.1% to 11%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Kirby Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.7b company like Kirby. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. With a whopping US$57m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Should You Add Kirby To Your Watchlist?

Kirby's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Kirby very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kirby that you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

