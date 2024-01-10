Here's why a large Memphis-area firm is making a major investment in hydrogen trucks

The Memphis area's largest intermodal logistics firm plans to add 50 hydrogen trucks to its fleet this year as it moves away from electric trucks.

Collierville-based IMC is slated to receive 20 Nikola hydrogen tractors in the first quarter of 2024, while 30 additional hydrogen tractors are slated to be delivered to the firm later this year.

Company officials felt given IMC's size and presence in the drayage industry, they wanted to lead the transition to a cleaner emissions platform.

IMC CEO Joel Henry told The Commercial Appeal that the company will have hydrogen tractors in California, while also operating them in Nevada and Arizona for its West Coast port operations. IMC has 735 total trucks in its fleet, which includes the order of the hydrogen trucks, according to Henry.

IMC started a little more than two years ago purchasing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for its West Coast’s Pacific Drayage Services. The firm is slated to receive a total of 50 hydrogen trucks in 2024.

“For the next few years, we will maintain our majority diesel presence and strategy, while being on the forefront of zero emission tractors,” he said. "We see that the government wants us to go to zero emission, and California is right on the cusp of following everything that the federal government wants done from a zero emission standpoint."

Henry said the total cost for the hydrogen trucks will be more than $22 million. He said there are grants and zero emission vouchers that IMC is working with the manufacturer, local and state officials and port operators to obtain that will assist in lowering the company’s tractor cost.

In hydrogen trucks, hydrogen fuel produces energy that charges the batteries that run the electric motors, according to Henry.

"We anticipate with these trucks significant improvements in reduced weight, improved efficiencies such as miles per gallon and cost of operation over the next few years," Henry said.

However, he stated challenges remain with fueling hydrogen similar to electric. Henry acknowledged states lack the infrastructure to allow for seamless charging or hydrogen fueling.

"On the hydrogen side, there is no infrastructure and we don't anticipate any for multiple years," Henry said. "There are no public fueling stations, nor can you bring or build permanent hydrogen fueling at our facilities. To power these trucks, we are having to contract with a hydrogen fuel supplier to deliver tanker loads of hydrogen to our facilities."

Story continues

COLLIERVILLE DEVELOPMENT: Campbell Clinic is expanding in Collierville: What to know about the $20 million project

Why the change to hydrogen and away from electric

A little more than two years ago, IMC started purchasing battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for its West Coast’s Pacific Drayage Services. Henry said the firm currently operates seven battery electric vehicles in Southern California. However, after extensive research, the firm decided in the second quarter of 2023 to move its zero emission tractors to hydrogen tractors.

For IMC, Henry acknowledged that there were challenges with regular battery electric vehicles, especially in Class A and commercial trucks.

“The main challenge with battery EVs is that you can only get four to six hours of productivity out of the truck in a 12-to-14-hour period if they are under load,” Henry said. “The problem is that it isn’t sustainable for trucking companies, which can operate diesel tractors for about 20 to 24 hours a day."

Other major trucking companies such as J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., one of the largest supply chain solutions providers in North America, are also going the hydrogen trucks route. The trucking firm announced last July an agreement in which its subsidiary J.B. Hunt Transport would purchase 13 Nikola zero-emission Class 8 trucks. The initial truck order was to include 10 battery electric and three hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

Memphis-based FedEx Corp. didn't have any specifics to share with The Commercial Appeal about the use of hydrogen trucks. However, a company spokesperson noted the shipping giant will continue to pursue a variety of viable, cost-effective alternative fuels throughout its network.

BLUEOVAL CITY: As Ford reevaluates speed of EV investment, what does that mean for Tennessee project?

IMC puts all companies under one umbrella

IMC also decided in the spring to have all seven of its operating companies under one brand. The seven regional brands include Atlantic Intermodal Services (AIS), DNJ Intermodal Services (DNJ), Intermodal Cartage Company (IMCG), Gulf Intermodal Services (GIS), H&M Intermodal (H&M), Ohio Intermodal Services (OIS), and Pacific Drayage Services (PDS).

IMC expanded its footprint by recently opening four new facilities in Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Victorville and Sacramento

Henry said IMC felt the transition would be more efficient and easier for its customers to do business as one company, rather in many cases of clients having to sign separate contracts with multiple companies within IMC that created wasted resources for them as well as internally for IMC.

“There are also other wins gained for us to consolidate, throughout our back-office services like accounting, banking, and consolidation of services," he said. "We also want to standardize our operating platform to insure we are providing 110% transparency to customers as to the movement of their cargo and to enhance our book of services to all customers regardless of where within the U.S. they have transportation needs.”

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Why IMC is investing in hydrogen trucks, moving away from electric