Here's Why Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Lindsay Australia (ASX:LAU). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Lindsay Australia Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Lindsay Australia has managed to grow EPS by 36% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Lindsay Australia is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.5 percentage points to 6.7%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Lindsay Australia Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Lindsay Australia insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. With a whopping AU$80m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. Amounting to 19% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

Does Lindsay Australia Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Lindsay Australia has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Lindsay Australia that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

