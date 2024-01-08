Here's Why Loews (NYSE:L) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Loews (NYSE:L). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Loews Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Recognition must be given to the that Loews has grown EPS by 54% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Loews' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. Loews shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.7% to 16%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Loews' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Loews Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Although we did see some insider selling (worth US$14m) this was overshadowed by a mountain of buying, totalling US$20m in just one year. This adds to the interest in Loews because it suggests that those who understand the company best, are optimistic. We also note that it was the Senior VP of Corporate Development & Strategy, Benjamin Tisch, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$19m for shares at about US$57.88 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Loews bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$2.8b. Coming in at 17% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because on our analysis the CEO, James Tisch, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Loews, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$12m.

Loews offered total compensation worth US$6.4m to its CEO in the year to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Loews Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Loews' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. To make matters even better, the company insiders who know the company best have put their faith in the its future and have been buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Loews deserves timely attention. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Loews that you need to take into consideration.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Loews isn't the only one. You can see a a curated list of companies which have exhibited consistent growth accompanied by recent insider buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

