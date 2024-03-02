Here's Why London Security (LON:LSC) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like London Security (LON:LSC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide London Security with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

London Security's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, London Security has grown EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note London Security achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 21% to UK£209m. That's progress.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check London Security's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are London Security Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to London Security, with market caps between UK£158m and UK£632m, is around UK£796k.

London Security's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£473k in the year leading up to December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is London Security Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of London Security is that it is growing profits. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. All things considered, London Security is definitely worth taking a deeper dive into. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for London Security that you should be aware of.

