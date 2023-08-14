Here's Why Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Manx Financial Group (LON:MFX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Manx Financial Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Manx Financial Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Shareholders will be happy to know that Manx Financial Group's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Manx Financial Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Manx Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 39% to UK£25m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Manx Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£24m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Manx Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in Manx Financial Group will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Owning 36% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Of course, Manx Financial Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only UK£24m. That means insiders only have UK£8.8m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Does Manx Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Manx Financial Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Manx Financial Group's continuing strength. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Manx Financial Group (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

