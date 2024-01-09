Here's why markets are stumbling after a red-hot end to 2023 - and what could come next

Markets got off to a rough start in the new year.

The S&P 500 saw its first weekly loss in 10 weeks, and bonds also tumbled to kick off 2024.

Strategists say investors may have gotten ahead of themselves in December, but the bull case is still alive.

Markets are coming off a banner year, but after a particularly hot December, investors are limping along after a tough week to start 2024.

The S&P 500 closed on Friday to notch its first losing week in 10 weeks, falling about 2%. Bond prices also dropped by the most since October, with yields spiking as investors adjusted their outlook for interest rate cuts and recalibrated expectations for the economy.

According to Bloomberg, the sell-off in stocks and bonds to start 2024 marked the worst start to a year for broader markets since at least 2003.

Stocks on Monday were looking a bit healthier, but still a far cry from the rally that ended 2023. US equities were mixed, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dragged lower by Boeing, which is dealing with a mishap on one of its airplanes. Tech shares were slightly higher, with the Nasdaq up 1.5% midday Monday after being down 4% last week.

Anticipation of the Federal Reserve's next move looms over investors after they got ahead of themselves in December, with jitters spreading over the timing of the central bank's pivot to easier monetary policy.

The hotter-than-expected jobs report on Friday, which showed a 216,000 jump in nonfarm payrolls, tempered traders' bets for rate cuts in March, and further obscured the disconnect between what markets have been expecting and what the central bank may do.

Persistent labor market pressures could keep policymakers from easing policy as much as markets anticipate.

The Fed has forecasted three rate cuts in 2024, while markets are pricing in up to six, "so something has to give," according to Cetera's chief investment officer, Gene Goldman.

"A lot of early 2024 returns and optimism were pulled forward to late last year," Goldman told Business Insider. "Right now you've got a bit of profit-taking and repositioning."

Rhys Williams, chief investment officer of Spouting Rock Asset Management, said softer earnings estimates for the fourth quarter, as well as weaker reports in recent quarters from major companies like Nike and FedEx, may have also helped fuel the sell-off in the stock market to start the year.

"Markets came in hot into January, and the small-cap market pulled back, and the Magnificent 7 stocks didn't have a good week either," Williams told Business Insider. "It's indigestion, and more to do with interest rates backing up a little on the 10-year, largely led by nervousness about how friendly the Fed is going to be."

Williams also noted that the Israel-Palestine conflict and turmoil in Gaza is a headwind, though he still said the market pullback ultimately isn't reason for concern.

"It's normal back-filling, as opposed to anything sinister."

A soft landing still looks likely

Both market experts maintained that they're broadly optimistic for a no-recession scenario, which would support stocks and bonds.

"Back-ups in the market ought to be bought, that's our view," Williams said. "It does appear no-recession and lower inflation is the base-case."

The Fed going from foe to friend and an economic soft landing this year, Goldman explained, should support the bullishness as the year progresses. Any additional market volatility, which he expects, will also help widen market breadth and signal an opportunity for investors.

Meanwhile, Williams said this week's CES conference in Las Vegas could see major technology names unveil upcoming developments in artificial intelligence products, which could support the AI play that investors piled into during 2023.

While there's a risk AI turns into something similar to the internet bubble two decades ago, that's not Spouting Rock's base-case.

To be sure, one week of trading doesn't serve as a reliable indicator of what's to come, and the long-term bull case many analysts touted at the end of last year is still intact, experts argue. Wall Street forecasts for 2024, all published before the most recent sell-off, were largely upbeat. Bank of America, RBC, Federated Hermes, and Goldman Sachs, for example, see the S&P 500 touching 5,000 this year, a jump of about 5%, while others see much greater gains ahead.

BCA Research and JPMorgan lead the bear camp, with the firm's strategists nodding to rising geopolitical risks and a weakening consumer.

At the start of last year, nearly all forecasters were pessimistic on markets and the economy, save for Fundstrat's Tom Lee. In 2024, Lee anticipates easing financial conditions and improving corporate valuations to drive the S&P 500 to 5,200.

