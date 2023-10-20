Here's Why Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Marriott International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Marriott International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Marriott International has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Impressively, Marriott International's EPS catapulted from US$5.32 to US$9.34, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 76% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Marriott International shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 59% to 68% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Marriott International's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Marriott International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Marriott International has a market capitalisation of US$57b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$9.3b. Coming in at 16% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Should You Add Marriott International To Your Watchlist?

Marriott International's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Marriott International for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Marriott International that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

