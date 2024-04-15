Here's Why You May Want to Keep a Little Cash in Your Brokerage Account





Image source: The Motley Fool/Upsplash

Your brokerage account, for the most part, is not an account you want loaded with cash. If you want access to cash for emergency expenses and near-term financial goals, then a savings account is your best bet. Your brokerage account, by contrast, should be loaded with stocks and other investments designed to generate nice returns.

But keeping a small amount of cash in your brokerage account isn't a bad idea. In fact, it can be a good practice to uphold. Here's why.

Read more: unlock best-in-class perks with one of these brokerage accounts

You don't want to miss out on buying opportunities

As a general rule, it's not a good idea to try to time the stock market. If you hold off on investing because you're waiting for stock values to fall across the board, you might end up missing out on chances to grow your wealth over time.

But if there's a specific stock you've been following for a long time, then in that situation, it is OK to try to buy it at a lower price. To be clear, this doesn't mean you should chase the lowest price, period. But it's OK to chase a lower price than what you've been seeing.

Let's say you've been looking to add shares of a specific company to your portfolio and they've been steadily trading at $200 apiece. Let's also say that the same company releases earnings and the results aren't so favorable. The company's share price might then fall to $180 temporarily due to an overreaction from investors.

Things like this can happen all the time. And in a few days, that stock's value might rise back up to $200 per share. But meanwhile, you have an opportunity. Instead of paying $200 a share, you can get in at $180. To do that, though, you need to have cash available in your brokerage account ready to go. And that's why it pays to keep a little cash in your brokerage account. That way, you can capitalize on opportunities like the one just described.

Although some brokerage accounts will allow you to trade on margin (where you're effectively borrowing from your brokerage account to cover your buys), doing so can be risky. And it's not always an option.

But it can also take a few days for a transfer of money to clear your brokerage account after leaving your bank account. And when you're trying to take advantage of a dip in a company's stock price, you may not have a few days. So it's important to leave yourself with some cash to trade with.

You may want to pump more cash into your brokerage account ahead of a recession

Recessions and stock market declines don't always go hand in hand, but they can. So if recession warnings start sounding in full force, it could be worth transferring some extra money into your brokerage account. That way, if stock values do fall, you'll have an opportunity to load up on quality investments at a discount.

Story continues

Before you do this, though, make sure your emergency fund is fully set. Only move funds over for investing purposes that you wouldn't need to cover essential bills in the event of a layoff. But if you have extra money at your disposal, keeping some cash in a brokerage account ahead of a recession also isn't a bad idea.

Alert: our top-rated cash back card now has 0% intro APR until 2025

This credit card is not just good – it’s so exceptional that our experts use it personally. It features a lengthy 0% intro APR period, a cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee! Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Here's Why You May Want to Keep a Little Cash in Your Brokerage Account was originally published by The Motley Fool