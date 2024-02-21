Here's why McFleshman's Brewing Co., is changing the way it accepts customers' tips

APPLETON — Tips customers leave at McFleshman's Brewing Co., will soon start going into employees' pockets.

The downtown Appleton brewery, known in part for its stance on tips, is changing its tipping policy, co-owners, Bobby Fleshman and Allison McCoy Fleshman, told The Post-Crescent.

When McFleshman's opened in 2018, "we embraced a business model similar to British pubs which included paying a living wage for our staff that was not tip-based," the two said.

The brewery did, however, accept tips on behalf of charities, "to generate donations and to build community," according to the co-owners. The business has given to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Wisconsin Ukrainians, CASA Fox Cities and Arts Incorporated, The Post-Crescent previously reported.

Taproom and events manager Jess Grim rings up an order at McFleshman's Brewing Co. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Appleton, Wis. Starting Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, McFleshman’s will change its tipping policy, according to the co-owners.

Starting Friday, McFleshman's will begin accepting tips, according to Allison and Bobby, for a few reasons:

The brewery "cannot compete with $18-20 starting hourly wages that larger chains advertise ubiquitously. Tips are a means of leveling the playing field as we grow and move forward." "For some time," staff asked the owners internally "to move to a conventional model so they can finally accept what money our customers routinely hand them." "Charities will finally receive the focus they deserve by receiving a percentage of revenue from a charity beer on tap at all times."

"We are choosing to evolve to meet the needs of our staff and charities, as well as the wants of customers wishing to reward staff for excellent service," the co-owners said.

Even with the change, "our customers will never feel pressured to tip," they said. "McFleshman's guarantees that all staff will receive the same wages as ever, at a minimum."

"Cards left open will not be charged any fees whatsoever," Bobby said.

The co-owners said the transition "will be seamless to the customer." As of Tuesday, the policy was already in effect, "but we are wading through the wrinkles during this rollout," according to Bobby.

"We wish to thank everyone for all of their support thus far," they said, "and can't wait to see what we accomplish together moving forward."

