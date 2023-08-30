Here's Why MESB Berhad (KLSE:MESB) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like MESB Berhad (KLSE:MESB), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

See our latest analysis for MESB Berhad

How Fast Is MESB Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

MESB Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. MESB Berhad's EPS skyrocketed from RM0.061 to RM0.096, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 56%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 5.1% to 12%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 20%. That's not a good look.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

MESB Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM68m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are MESB Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that MESB Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. To be exact, company insiders hold 51% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. This should be seen as a good thing, as it means insiders have a personal interest in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Although, with MESB Berhad being valued at RM68m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have RM34m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

Story continues

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like MESB Berhad with market caps under RM928m is about RM521k.

The CEO of MESB Berhad was paid just RM22k in total compensation for the year ending June 2022. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does MESB Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that MESB Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that MESB Berhad has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for MESB Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Although MESB Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.