Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) more than tripled in 2023, and to be fair, the company's results were significantly better than most analysts expected. But in this video, you'll hear why two of our contributors think it could be a good time to take profits -- and invest in another real estate disruptor instead.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 3, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 5, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Opendoor Technologies wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Redfin. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Opendoor Technologies and Redfin. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short February 2024 $8 calls on Redfin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Here's Why You Might Want to Sell Opendoor After a 240% Gain in 2023 -- And What I'd Buy Instead was originally published by The Motley Fool