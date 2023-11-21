Here's Why Monash IVF Group Limited's (ASX:MVF) CEO Compensation Is The Least Of Shareholders' Concerns

Key Insights

Monash IVF Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 28th of November

Total pay for CEO Michael Knaap includes AU$566.8k salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Monash IVF Group's EPS grew by 7.2% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 89%

Performance at Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF) has been reasonably good and CEO Michael Knaap has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 28th of November, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. Here is our take on why we think the CEO compensation looks appropriate.

View our latest analysis for Monash IVF Group

How Does Total Compensation For Michael Knaap Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Monash IVF Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$503m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$1.0m over the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 31% on last year. Notably, the salary which is AU$566.8k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Australian Healthcare industry with market capitalizations between AU$305m and AU$1.2b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$1.2m. This suggests that Monash IVF Group remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Michael Knaap directly owns AU$196k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$567k AU$552k 55% Other AU$472k AU$242k 45% Total Compensation AU$1.0m AU$794k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 60% of total compensation represents salary and 40% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Monash IVF Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Monash IVF Group Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Monash IVF Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 7.2% per year. Its revenue is up 11% over the last year.

We think the revenue growth is good. And, while modest, the EPS growth is noticeable. So while we'd stop just short of calling this a top performer, but we think it is well worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Monash IVF Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Monash IVF Group Limited for providing a total return of 89% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Despite the pleasing results, we still think that any proposed increases to CEO compensation will be examined based on a case by case basis and linked to performance outcomes.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.