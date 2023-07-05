Here's Why Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad (KLSE:MBL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's EPS has grown 36% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. This approach makes Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 6.1% to 10% in the last year. Which is a great look for the company.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM107m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. For companies with market capitalisations under RM931m, like Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad, the median CEO pay is around RM515k.

The Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM49k in the year to December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for Muar Ban Lee Group Berhad that you should be aware of.

