Here's Why Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MUH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's EPS shot up from RM0.11 to RM0.17; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 57%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Unfortunately, Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's revenue dropped 12% last year, but the silver lining is that EBIT margins improved from 35% to 57%. That's not a good look.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM32m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad with market caps under RM924m is about RM516k.

Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad's CEO only received compensation totalling RM18k in the year to June 2022. This could be considered a token amount, and indicates that the company does not need to use payment to motivate the CEO - that is often a good sign. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Multi-Usage Holdings Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

