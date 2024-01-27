Here's Why NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NatWest Group (LON:NWG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide NatWest Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for NatWest Group

How Fast Is NatWest Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

NatWest Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Impressively, NatWest Group's EPS catapulted from UK£0.25 to UK£0.53, over the last year. Year on year growth of 110% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of NatWest Group's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. NatWest Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 18% to UK£14b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NatWest Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NatWest Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since NatWest Group has a market capitalisation of UK£20b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. To be specific, they have UK£9.7m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.05% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is NatWest Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

NatWest Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching NatWest Group very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for NatWest Group (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of British companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.