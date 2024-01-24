Here's Why Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Netwealth Group

How Quickly Is Netwealth Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Netwealth Group has grown EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that Netwealth Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Netwealth Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 22% to AU$215m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Netwealth Group.

Are Netwealth Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Netwealth Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 50% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. At the current share price, that insider holding is worth a staggering AU$2.1b. That level of investment from insiders is nothing to sneeze at.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Netwealth Group with market caps between AU$3.0b and AU$9.7b is about AU$3.3m.

The Netwealth Group CEO received total compensation of just AU$1.5m in the year to June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Netwealth Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Netwealth Group is that it is growing profits. The growth of EPS may be the eye-catching headline for Netwealth Group, but there's more to bring joy for shareholders. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Netwealth Group shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

