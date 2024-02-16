Here's Why Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) Fell More Than Broader Market

In the latest market close, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) reached $1.79, with a -1.65% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.82%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 27, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.11, showcasing a 22.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $51.46 million, indicating a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

Story continues

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research