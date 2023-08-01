Here's Why Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Nick Scali (ASX:NCK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Nick Scali Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Nick Scali's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 39%. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Nick Scali achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 42% to AU$545m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Nick Scali Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

The good news for Nick Scali shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Carole Molyneux-Richards bought AU$55k worth of shares at an average price of around AU$11.01. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Is Nick Scali Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Nick Scali's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Nick Scali on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nick Scali that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

