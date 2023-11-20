Here's Why Nordic Group (SGX:MR7) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Nordic Group (SGX:MR7). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Nordic Group's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Recognition must be given to the that Nordic Group has grown EPS by 46% per year, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Nordic Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 29% to S$172m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Nordic Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of S$164m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Nordic Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that Nordic Group insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. To be exact, company insiders hold 83% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have S$136m invested in the business, at the current share price. That should be more than enough to keep them focussed on creating shareholder value!

Is Nordic Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Nordic Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Nordic Group for a spot on your watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nordic Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

