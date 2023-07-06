Here's Why NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

NRW Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that NRW Holdings' EPS has grown 25% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for NRW Holdings remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 18% to AU$2.6b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are NRW Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own NRW Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$77m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does NRW Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into NRW Holdings' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in NRW Holdings' continuing strength. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NRW Holdings (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

