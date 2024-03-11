Here's Why Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) Fell More Than Broader Market

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (OPRA) closed the latest trading day at $15.41, indicating a -1.28% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 42.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Opera Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.14, marking a 17.65% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $100.6 million, reflecting a 15.57% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $457.85 million, indicating changes of -60.75% and +15.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Opera Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.95% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Opera Limited Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Opera Limited Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.38. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.01.

The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

