Here's Why Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ovintiv (TSE:OVV). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Ovintiv with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Ovintiv's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Ovintiv has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Ovintiv's EPS skyrocketed from US$9.38 to US$12.21, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 30%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. We note that while EBIT margins have improved from 21% to 33%, the company has actually reported a fall in revenue by 11%. While not disastrous, these figures could be better.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Ovintiv Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Ovintiv, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping US$71m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

Does Ovintiv Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Ovintiv's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. This EPS growth rate is something the company should be proud of, and so it's no surprise that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Ovintiv (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

Although Ovintiv certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

