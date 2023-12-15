Here's Why It Pays to Look for In-App Airline Upgrade Offers

Featured Image





Image source: Getty Images

Flying in business class is more comfortable than flying in economy. But for the average person, the high ticket cost deters them from paying to sit in a premium cabin. I purchased airline tickets months ago for an upcoming international trip that my husband and I will take.

Because of the high airfare prices, economy class tickets were the only option for our budget. But I've been monitoring the seat upgrade offers in our airline's mobile app over the last few weeks. Let me explain why you may want to do this if you have an upcoming trip.

An airline upgrade could unlock a cheap business class ticket

Just because you purchase an economy plane ticket initially doesn't mean you must fly in an economy seat. Most major airlines allow passengers to pay to upgrade your seats. You may be shown an upgrade offer in your airline's mobile app in the weeks or months leading up to your departure date.

For U.S.-based airlines, a set dollar amount will be displayed. You'll need to agree to pay that price (in addition to what you already paid for your initial ticket) to upgrade your seat. Some airlines, typically international ones, allow you to bid for an upgrade -- meaning you tell them how much you're willing to pay. You'll find out before takeoff if your offer is accepted.

If you're flying with one of the major U.S. carriers, you should know that upgrade offers can and do change. You could see an upgrade offer for $1,700 one day and $925 another day. I've been monitoring the upgrade offers as we get closer to our departure date.

Featured offer: save money while you pay off debt with one of these top-rated balance transfer credit cards

I was initially planning to upgrade to premium economy seats for our long-haul flight because it cost less than $100 to upgrade each seat. I thought having more legroom would be nice since it would be a long overnight flight. At that low price, my personal finances wouldn't suffer.

Story continues

To my surprise, one morning, when reviewing upgrade offers as I had been doing nearly everyday for weeks, I saw an offer to upgrade our economy seats to business class for only $655 each. I don't think I've ever rushed so fast to charge my credit card for $1,310.

I had seen prices well over $1,500 days earlier and wasn't willing to pay more than $3,000 for us to fly in business class. My story is a reminder that you should continue to review airline upgrade offers before your departure date. Of course, there's no guarantee, but there's a possibility that the price could decline, making for an affordable way to fly in business class.

Don't expect a free upgrade

If you've been given advice such as, "Dress nicely to get an upgrade" or "ask the gate attendant if you can get on the upgrade list," you should know that this guidance is outdated. Unfortunately, airlines aren't giving away free upgrades out of the goodness of their hearts.

It's possible to get upgraded if you're an elite status member, but you should never count on a free business class upgrade. Many airlines would prefer to sell an unsold business class seat rather than give it away for free. Even if the flier only paid a few hundred dollars for an upgrade.

The next time you fly, take a peek at the upgrade offers -- and check them again. You may get the opportunity to experience business class for an affordable price. If you pay for a seat upgrade, use one of the best travel rewards credit cards to earn rewards on your spending.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2025

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR for 15 months, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Here's Why It Pays to Look for In-App Airline Upgrade Offers was originally published by The Motley Fool