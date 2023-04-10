Here's Why PBT Group (JSE:PBG) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like PBT Group (JSE:PBG). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is PBT Group Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Impressively, PBT Group has grown EPS by 32% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note PBT Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 20% to R1.0b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since PBT Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R734m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are PBT Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to PBT Group, with market caps under R3.6b is around R5.6m.

PBT Group offered total compensation worth R3.8m to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does PBT Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that PBT Group has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with PBT Group (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

