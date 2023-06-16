Here's why people love SentrySafe—and which safes to buy

SentrySafe makes a variety of popular home safes to protect your possessions.

If you still keep valuables like your passport and emergency cash tucked in the back of your underwear drawer, it might be time to invest in a real safe for your home.

A heavy-duty safe will protect your most important possessions against theft, and it can also keep them safe in the event of a fire or water damage. Plus, the peace of mind offered by a safe is often worth the investment alone!

As you browse all the different home safes available today, chances are that you’ll see SentrySafe popping up all over the place. Here’s why people are loving SentrySafes, as well as several top-rated models that you may want to buy for your own home.

What is SentrySafe?

SentrySafe, which is owned by Master Lock Company, is one of the most popular consumer safe brands available today, thanks to its durable yet affordable products.

The brand makes a range of safes for a variety of applications, including document safes, gun safes, cash boxes, portable safes and more.

Many of its products are waterproof, fireproof or both. For its fireproof products, the brand actually offers an after-fire replacement program, as well as a $50,000 Fire Protection Guarantee.

SentrySafe products come in many shapes and sizes, and there are multiple unlocking mechanisms to choose from, as well. Its most basic products are often secured by a key and/or combination, but more high-end options have digital keypads or even card swipes.

Plus, the safes are made from durable materials and designed to resist common break-in attempts using crowbars, fish hoppers and drills.

5 of the most popular SentrySafe products you can buy on Amazon

1. A large combination SentrySafe

The SentrySafe SFW205CWB Fireproof Waterproof Safe is the ultimate heavy-duty vault that's been weather-proofed for every element.

If you’re looking for a sizable safe for your home, the SentrySafe Combination Fire/Water Safe is spacious enough to accommodate all your valuables. It comes in several sizes, the largest of which is just over two cubic feet, and the design can endure one hour in fires up to 1700°F and 24 hours in up to eight inches of water.

In particular, Amazon reviewers love how heavy-duty this safe is, noting that it’s heavy enough that someone can’t just carry it off. Many people also like that there are adjustable shelves and key hooks inside for organization.

$398 at Amazon

2. A portable safe box

The compact nature of this safe box is perfect for small spaces like a trunk or under the bed.

The SentrySafe Portable Safe Box is a secure option for transporting important goods, storing money or just for everyday use in a small apartment or dorm room.

It has a digital keypad lock that allows you to set your own combination using one to eight digits, and the interior is even cushioned to protect valuables during transport.

People love that this safe box is lightweight (just four pounds!) and easy to operate, and many reviewers note they use it to secure items they don’t want children to be able to access.

$39 at Amazon

3. A safe made for documents and files

If you keep your important documents at home, you should opt for a secure location. And no, that spot underneath your mattress doesn't count.

You won’t have to worry about your important documents when they’re stored in the SentrySafe File Folder and Document Safe. It’s the perfect spot to store items like passports, social security cards, birth certificates and car/home titles. It can hold up to 40 letter-size hanging files.

The durable design can withstand up to 30 minutes in a fire or 72 hours submerged in water, and it comes with two keys that can be used to open the safe.

Reviewers like that this document safe is heavy duty—it weighs almost 40 pounds—and that there’s an additional compartment in the lid for storing small items.

Plus, many say it’s convenient that you can use hanging folders inside it to keep your files organized.

$68 at Amazon

4. A best-selling lock box with key

You're sure to be impressed by the bolt-down hardware for added security.

If you’re looking for a slightly more heavy-duty portable safe, the SentrySafe Fireproof Safe Box is designed to withstand temperatures up to 1550°F for up to 30 minutes. It has a convenient handle for easy transport, and it locks using a key.

The safe even includes bolt-down hardware, in case you want to keep it in one spot.

This safe is a best-seller on Amazon, and many reviewers comment that it’s the perfect size for documents or money. Many use it for peace of mind at home, but it’s also light enough to take on the go, if needed.

$40 at Amazon

5. A home safe with charger cord access

With two levels for extra storage, this passcode-protected safe is top-notch.

The SentrySafe Home Safe comes in several sizes, and it’s the perfect shape to tuck onto a shelf in your closet. It opens via a digital keypad and allows you to set your own combination, and it comes with two override keys as backup.

Plus, it even has a slot where you can thread a charging cord, allowing you to keep electronics powered while they’re inside the safe.

According to reviewers, this home safe is large enough to accommodate documents, jewelry, laptops and even a handgun, and many like that it can be bolted down, preventing someone from carrying it away.

$147 at Amazon

