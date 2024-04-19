Here's Why Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Premier Foods (LON:PFD). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Premier Foods' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Premier Foods has grown EPS by 7.2% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for Premier Foods remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 17% to UK£1.1b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Premier Foods Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Over the last 12 months Premier Foods insiders spent UK£86k more buying shares than they received from selling them. On balance, that's a good sign. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Group Chairman Colin Day for UK£77k worth of shares, at about UK£1.54 per share.

Does Premier Foods Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Premier Foods is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Not every business can grow its EPS, but Premier Foods certainly can. The real kicker is that insiders have been accumulating, suggesting that those who understand the company best see some potential. Now, you could try to make up your mind on Premier Foods by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

