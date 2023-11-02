Here's Why Putprop Limited's (JSE:PPR) CEO Might See A Pay Rise Soon

Key Insights

Putprop's Annual General Meeting to take place on 8th of November

Salary of R1.51m is part of CEO Bruno Carleo's total remuneration

Total compensation is 40% below industry average

Over the past three years, Putprop's EPS grew by 59% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 4.3%

The decent performance at Putprop Limited (JSE:PPR) recently will please most shareholders as they go into the AGM coming up on 8th of November. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

Check out our latest analysis for Putprop

Comparing Putprop Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Putprop Limited has a market capitalization of R139m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R1.9m for the year to June 2023. That's just a smallish increase of 4.6% on last year. In particular, the salary of R1.51m, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the South Africa Real Estate industry with market capitalizations under R3.7b, the reported median total CEO compensation was R3.2m. This suggests that Bruno Carleo is paid below the industry median. What's more, Bruno Carleo holds R7.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R1.5m R1.4m 77% Other R439k R434k 23% Total Compensation R1.9m R1.9m 100%

On an industry level, around 68% of total compensation represents salary and 32% is other remuneration. According to our research, Putprop has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Story continues

A Look at Putprop Limited's Growth Numbers

Putprop Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 59% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 8.5% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Putprop Limited Been A Good Investment?

Putprop Limited has generated a total shareholder return of 4.3% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. Accordingly, a proposal to increase CEO remuneration without seeing an improvement in shareholder returns might not be met favorably by most shareholders.

In Summary...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it manages to keep up the current streak, CEO remuneration could well be one of shareholders' least concerns. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) in Putprop we think you should know about.

Switching gears from Putprop, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.