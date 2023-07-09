Here's Why QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does QUALCOMM Carry?

As you can see below, QUALCOMM had US$16.0b of debt, at March 2023, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. On the flip side, it has US$6.68b in cash leading to net debt of about US$9.31b.

How Healthy Is QUALCOMM's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that QUALCOMM had liabilities of US$7.87b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$20.8b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$6.68b in cash and US$3.69b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$18.3b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded QUALCOMM shares are worth a very impressive total of US$129.2b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

QUALCOMM's net debt is only 0.64 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 32.1 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. QUALCOMM's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year, but that shouldn't be an issue given the it doesn't have a lot of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine QUALCOMM's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. During the last three years, QUALCOMM produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 64% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

The good news is that QUALCOMM's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its net debt to EBITDA also supports that impression! When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like QUALCOMM is pretty sensible with its use of debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for QUALCOMM (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

