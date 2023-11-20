Here's Why Redrow (LON:RDW) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Redrow (LON:RDW). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Redrow Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. To the delight of shareholders, Redrow has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It was a year of stability for Redrow as both revenue and EBIT margins remained have been flat over the past year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Redrow Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In the last year insider at Redrow were both selling and buying shares; but happily, as a group they spent UK£50k more on stock, than they netted from selling it. Shareholders who may have questioned insiders selling will find some reassurance in this fact.

Does Redrow Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Redrow's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And in fact, it could well signal a fundamental shift in the business economics. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Redrow on your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Redrow you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

