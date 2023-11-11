Here's Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had US$1.98b in debt in September 2023; about the same as the year before. But it also has US$9.91b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$7.93b net cash.

A Look At Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$3.60b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$3.66b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$9.91b as well as receivables valued at US$5.58b due within 12 months. So it can boast US$8.24b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 32% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has US$7.93b in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 76% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.4b. So we are not troubled with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's debt use. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's earnings per share history for free.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

