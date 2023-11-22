Here's Why Rent.com.au Limited's (ASX:RNT) CEO May Not Expect A Pay Rise This Year

Key Insights

Rent.com.au will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

CEO Greg Bader's total compensation includes salary of AU$220.0k

Total compensation is 38% below industry average

Rent.com.au's EPS declined by 22% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 62%

Performance at Rent.com.au Limited (ASX:RNT) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Greg Bader and the board accountable for this. At the upcoming AGM on 29th of November, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

Comparing Rent.com.au Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Rent.com.au Limited has a market capitalization of AU$8.8m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$312k for the year to June 2023. That's a modest increase of 4.5% on the prior year. In particular, the salary of AU$220.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Interactive Media and Services industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$506k. Accordingly, Rent.com.au pays its CEO under the industry median. Moreover, Greg Bader also holds AU$716k worth of Rent.com.au stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$220k AU$220k 71% Other AU$92k AU$78k 29% Total Compensation AU$312k AU$298k 100%

On an industry level, around 55% of total compensation represents salary and 45% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Rent.com.au pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Rent.com.au Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Rent.com.au Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 22% per year. It saw its revenue drop 18% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Rent.com.au Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Rent.com.au Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -62% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 4 warning signs for Rent.com.au you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

