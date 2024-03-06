Here's Why Rex Trueform Group (JSE:RTN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rex Trueform Group (JSE:RTN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

See our latest analysis for Rex Trueform Group

How Fast Is Rex Trueform Group Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Rex Trueform Group has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Rex Trueform Group's EPS soared from R2.82 to R3.95, over the last year. That's a impressive gain of 40%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Rex Trueform Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 20% to R720m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Rex Trueform Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R281m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are Rex Trueform Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling Rex Trueform Group shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Marcel Jonathan Golding, the CEO & Director of the company, paid R214k for shares at around R14.29 each. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Rex Trueform Group.

Recent insider purchases of Rex Trueform Group stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. To be specific, the CEO is paid modestly when compared to company peers of the same size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rex Trueform Group with market caps under R3.8b is about R5.8m.

The CEO of Rex Trueform Group was paid just R533k in total compensation for the year ending June 2023. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Rex Trueform Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Rex Trueform Group's strong EPS growth. And that's not the only positive either. We have both insider buying and reasonable and remuneration to consider. On balance the message seems to be that this stock is worth looking at, at least for a while. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rex Trueform Group you should know about.

The good news is that Rex Trueform Group is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of growth-focused companies in ZA with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.