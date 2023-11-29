Here's Why RTX (NYSE:RTX) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is RTX's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2023 RTX had US$35.2b of debt, an increase on US$33.4b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$5.46b, its net debt is less, at about US$29.7b.

How Healthy Is RTX's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that RTX had liabilities of US$45.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$46.2b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.46b as well as receivables valued at US$22.8b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$63.0b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

RTX has a very large market capitalization of US$114.0b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

RTX has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 3.5 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Even worse, RTX saw its EBIT tank 30% over the last 12 months. If earnings keep going like that over the long term, it has a snowball's chance in hell of paying off that debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if RTX can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, RTX recorded free cash flow worth 62% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

We'd go so far as to say RTX's EBIT growth rate was disappointing. But at least it's pretty decent at converting EBIT to free cash flow; that's encouraging. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making RTX stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with RTX , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

